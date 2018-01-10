Speculation about Oprah Winfrey’s presidential aspirations for 2020 reached the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas today, as it led off this morning’s CES keynote about the future of video.

Before the discussion got underway, LionTree CEO Aryeh B. Bourkoff noted that fellow panelist David Zaslav, the president of Discovery Communications, “employs” Winfrey and asked, half-jokingly, about speculation surrounding her potential White House bid in the wake of her rousing Golden Globes speech.

“Would you let her out of her contract?” Bourkoff asked.

Zaslav deadpanned. “Oprah is in charge of her own destiny.”