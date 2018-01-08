“Who doesn’t love Oprah?” Reese Witherspoon asked the Golden Globes audience as she introduced Cecil B. DeMille Award winner Oprah Winfrey to the stage. Who doesn’t indeed?

Winfrey, who is the first African American woman to be given the DeMille award, took a moment to raise the flag for journalists, reinforcing the HFPA’s earlier announcement of $1 million grants to two important press groups, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

On social media, the reaction to Oprah’s rousing speech was decidedly the same as it was in the room of the annual Hollywood Foreign Press Association bash.

Take a look at some of the best social media reactions below:

Golden Globes. Enjoying the drama of Barbara Streisand relinquishing her seat back to Oprah Winfrey. It was a moment. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) January 8, 2018

Congratulations @Oprah on your Cecil DeMille award at the #goldenglobes. You are amazing. 🙌🏾 Love, your friend on maternity leave — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 8, 2018

Oprah. Forever and always the absolute best. — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) January 8, 2018

HEY HOLLYWOOD: CAN I PLAY OPRAH IN THE BIO PIC? KTHXBAI. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) January 8, 2018

❤️ oprah — donald (@donaldglover) January 8, 2018

And now I'm crying. Thank you @Oprah for nailing it once again. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) January 8, 2018

Oprah/Michelle 2020 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 8, 2018

O

P

R

A

H 2

0

2

0 — Brad Walsh (@BradWalsh) January 8, 2018

This is the sermon I needed today. Thank you @Oprah. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) January 8, 2018

Oprah is everything. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) January 8, 2018

Oprah cometh. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 8, 2018

Oprah 2020!!!!! Best speech of the night!! — Bob Harper (@MyTrainerBob) January 8, 2018

Got me turning my attention from Miss @Oprah for some nonsense about #LoganPaul? Child, please. #ByeFelicia #NotTodaySatan — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 8, 2018

As I sit here in tears…I have never ever seen such a speech. @Oprah, my friend. Please run for President. This world needs more of THAT. WOW. — Billy Gilman (@BillyGilman) January 8, 2018

@Oprah Hitting it outta the park! Congratulations to a well deserved honor! #RecyTaylor — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 8, 2018

“A new day is on the horizon… and the sun will rise on that day when women no longer have to say #metoo “ #oprahwinfrey 🙌🏼#goldenglobes — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) January 8, 2018

I love and appreciate you @Oprah — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) January 8, 2018

She’s running. A new day is on the way. — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) January 8, 2018

@Oprah AMAZING SPEECH ..and congratulations for your superb honor ❌❌❤️❤️ — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 8, 2018