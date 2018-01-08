“Who doesn’t love Oprah?” Reese Witherspoon asked the Golden Globes audience as she introduced Cecil B. DeMille Award winner Oprah Winfrey to the stage. Who doesn’t indeed?
Winfrey, who is the first African American woman to be given the DeMille award, took a moment to raise the flag for journalists, reinforcing the HFPA’s earlier announcement of $1 million grants to two important press groups, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and the Committee to Protect Journalists.
On social media, the reaction to Oprah’s rousing speech was decidedly the same as it was in the room of the annual Hollywood Foreign Press Association bash.
Take a look at some of the best social media reactions below: