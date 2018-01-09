Whether Oprah Winfrey is actually running for President or not, Donald Trump and the White House were quick today to treat the media billionaire like a real contender and one they could dispense of at the ballot box.

“I’ll beat Oprah,” a confident Trump said on Tuesday surround by members of Congress and the Senate at the Executive Mansion. “Oprah would be a lot of fun,’ the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host added.

“I don’t think she is going to run,” POTUS also threw in, clearly aiming to undercut the potential rival in a typical Trump rope-a-dope and noting he was on one of her very last shows. “I don’t think she’s gonna run, I know her very well,” he reiterated.

Not long after Trump’s remarks, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to the podium for a daily briefing that went to Ms. O pretty quick and attempted to take her down a notch or two.

“Look, I disagree very much with her policies,” an acerbic Sanders replied to a query if she thought Winfrey was qualified to sit in the Oval Office. “Is she a successful individual? Absolutely, but in terms with where she stands on a number of positions, I would find a lot of problems with that,” the administration spokeswoman declared. “But that is something she would have to determine and lay out if she made a decision to run and what that campaign would look like.”

Calls for the former talk show host to hit the trail for 2020 has turned in a speculative but loud chorus since Winfrey delivered a passionate speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille life time achievement award. Oprah’s long time partner Stedman Graham hinted on the weekend that she might be into a White House bid. “It’s up to the people,” Graham said in an apparent contradiction to Winfrey’s long time denials of wanting to seek elected office. “She would absolutely do it.”

As some supposedly close to Oprah leaked out yesterday that she is thinking seriously about running, official best friend Gayle King said on CBS This Morning today that while her pal is “Intrigued” she didn’t think Winfrey was throwing her hat in the arena.

With her boss having dismissed a Winfrey challenge and its success, Sanders today sidestepped going much further in the briefing but not without brandishing a shiv of sorts. “I’m not going to focus on anyone’s campaign other than President Trump’s reelection,” said the White House press secretary. “I’m sure if she decides to run, which I think the President states he doesn’t feel she will, I’m sure she’ll have help with that.”