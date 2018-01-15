With Trevor Noah getting a five-year contract extension last year and The Jim Jefferies Show just renewed for a second season, the focus shifts to Comedy Central’s two other late-night shows: The Opposition with Jordan Klepper and The President Show.

Speaking with Deadline, Comedy Central President Kent Alterman mentioned that the cable channel remains in discussions about how The President Show will continue. “We’re working that out,” said Alterman. “we’ll have something soon.”

Regarding Klepper, at the top of Comedy Central’s session today at TCA, Alterman called The Opposition and The Daily Show “a strong power hour in late-night.”

Alterman informed Deadline that there will be more Klepper.

“That’s the kind of show that I feel evolves and keeps finding its way,” he said. “And Jordan is so smart to keep honing the character and the show. What pleased us the most was how formed it was at the outset, knowing it’s not going to stay fixed. It’s just going to keep evolving. We believe in Jordan, and we’re happy with him out of the gate.”

Alterman appeared at the podium with his arm in a sling this afternoon, joking: “This is a cautionary tale of what can happen to you when you work in cable television. Maybe you don’t crash your bike in a dumb, self-inflicted way that you break your collarbone in a way that needs surgery. Other than that, I’m here to talk about Comedy Central.”

This afternoon the network spotlighted its new scripted series Corporate from Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman, is a satire on 9-to-5 suit culture that premieres on January 17. Unlike The Office and other shows that might highlight how fun it is to work in an office, Corporate lifts the curtain on the soul-crushing atmosphere of cubicles and board meetings.

Talking about their inspirations for the show, Ingebretson said he drew from his experience working in digital marketing jobs at large entertainment corporations.

“I worked at a chandelier store,” added Weisman.

“I had a college degree and I was working at a chandelier store, so I knew I really messed up. Only rich people buy a lot of chandeliers and they always returned them, and they were never happy.”