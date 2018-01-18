Amazon is doing more clearing the decks with the cancellation of three comedy series: Tig Notaro’s One Mississippi, Jill Soloway’s I Love Dick and Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Jean-Claude Van Johnson.

One Mississippi was canceled after two seasons, while I Love Dick and Jean-Claude Van Johnson were axed after one each.

“This is part of a move towards bigger, wider-audience series,” an Amazon insider told Deadline.

Notaro’s semi-autobiographical One Mississippi has garnered strong reviews (100% on Rotten Tomatoes for Season 2), and the series also made headlines for its depiction of sexual misconduct that later was linked to the Louis C.K. scandal. The disgraced comedian was an executive producer on the series (in name only).

I Love Dick was creator Soloway’s follow-up Amazon series to her Golden Globe-winning family comedy Transparent. Despite a big-name cast led by Kevin Bacon, the series did not connect with audiences the way Transparent has. Amazon Studios still remains in the Soloway business with a big overall deal for future series.

The cancellation for Van Damme’s Jean-Claude Van Johnson was very swift, coming only a month after the satire was released.

Amazon, which is on the hunt for big, broad drama hits, has dramatically pared down its comedy series slate, once populated heavily of quirky, underrated half-hour shows. Besides Globe-winning Transparent, Mozart in the Jungle and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and just-renewed freshman hit The Tick, all other existing comedy series have been canceled, and the streaming platform also recently opted not to pick up any of the three comedy pilots from its most recent fall pilot season.

Amazon has a big presence at the Sundance Film Festival, including a Main Street storefront for its Amazon Direct program.