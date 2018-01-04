We’re getting the first look at Season 2 of One Day At A Time, Netflix’s reimagining of the iconic Norman Lear’s classic sitcom.

The trailer opens with a quick look back. “We have been through so much this year,” says Justina Machado’s Penelope. “The divorce…Elena (Isabella Gomez) came out to us.” And life moves on from there.

The new iteration follows three generations of a Cuban-American family sometimes-reluctantly co-habitating and navigating the ups and downs of life. A newly-single mom and military veteran (Machado) journeys through the triumphs and tribulations that come with raising two strong-willed, mega-millennial children, all the while enlisting the “help” of her old-school mother (Rita Moreno) and her building manager-turned-invaluable confidante (Todd Grinnell). Stephen Tobolowsky and Marcel Ruiz also star.

One Day at a Time is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and Small Fish Studios in association with Sony Pictures Television. Mike Royce & Gloria Calderon Kellett are writers and EP’s, along with EPs Norman Lear, Michael Garcia and Co-EP Brent Miller.

Season 2 premieres January 26 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above.