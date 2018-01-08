A year ago at TCA, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey was outlining a plan for Once Upon a Time to wrap the show’s original narrative after six seasons. The move resulted in a creative and casting revamp of Once, which also relocated from its longtime Sunday home to the lower-trafficked Friday night this season.

ABC

The Live+Same Day ratings understandably dropped, but Dungey noted after the ABC executive session at TCA that “ratings have been a little bit lower on Friday than they were on Sunday, but in delayed viewing, where we were averaging a bump of about 55% before, this year’s been into the triple digits, so the actual fan base really hasn’t shifted very much. It’s more that they’ve been watching more time-shifted since we’ve been on Friday.”

With that in mind, Dungey said she was “cautiously optimistic” about another season. “It’s always hard at this point in January to know because some of it’s also dependent on your new development and how you feel about some of those things, so that’s part of why it’s really hard at the top of the year to really know what’s going to happen.” she said.

Dungey said Once creators/executive producers Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz “are going to be coming in shortly to talk with us about what they would want to be doing if they had another season. I can’t really say until we’ve had that conversation.”