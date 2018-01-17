Once Upon a Time‘s Lana Parrilla will assume another role in the forthcoming season of the ABC series. The original cast member is set to step behind the camera and make her directorial debut.

Show co-creator Adam Horowitz took to Twitter on Tuesday night to share the news, teasing us with an image of a script page from season seven’s 17th episode titled “Chosen.” Under the title it says “Written by Paul Karp & Brian Ridings” and below that it says “Directed by Lana Parrilla.”

Usually seen in front of the camera as Regina, this will mark Parrilla’s first time as a director. Horowitz doesn’t give us much to chew on about the episode in his tweet and simply says it’s a “#titlespoiler.”

ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said during TCA last week that although ratings have dropped, she is “cautiously optimistic.” She added, “It’s always hard at this point in January to know because some of it’s also dependent on your new development and how you feel about some of those things, so that’s part of why it’s really hard at the top of the year to really know what’s going to happen.”

Once Upon a Time is currently on a hiatus and is set to return to resume season seven on March 2.