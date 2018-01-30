Princess Tiana (Mekia Cox) will finally meet her Prince Naveen.

Beyond star Jeff Pierre is set to recur as Prince Naveen in Season 7 of ABC’s fantasy drama series Once Upon A Time. The character from Disney feature The Princess and the Frog will be introduced in the March 9 episode titled “A Taste of the Heights”.

Prince Naveen is described as a fun loving, freewheeling adventurer who cares little about the dangers of the world. At least, that’s how it appears. In truth, Naveen’s easy exterior hides a heart struggling with a tragic past. One he is determined to make amends for, even if it means sacrificing everything he loves in the process.

Pierre stars as Jeff McArdle on Beyond, which is currently airing its second season on ABC’s sister network Disney-owned Freeform.

Season 7 of Once Upon A Time returns Friday, March 2 on ABC.