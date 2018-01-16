Alexandria Bombach’s latest film On Her Shoulders makes its world premiere this weekend in the U.S. Documentary section at the Sundance Film Festival. Following up her 2015 docu Frame by Frame about the freedom of the press fight in Afghanistan, Bombach points her lens at genocide, ISIS and Nadia Murad, who has become the voice of her people at a hefty price.

After surviving the 2014 genocide of the Yazidis in Northern Iraq and escaping sexual slavery at the hands of ISIS, the 23-year-old Murad gave a testimony before the UN Security Council that was heard around the world. It made her the global face of the Yazidis, a historically persecuted and voiceless religious minority. Bombach’s pic shows the cost of that: Murad having to tell her harrowing story over and over, thrusting her onto the international stage. Away from the podiums and the radio shows, she must navigate bureaucracy, fame and people’s good intentions.

The pic, which Bombach shot, directed and edits, is from RYOT Films. UTA is handling sales in Park City, with the premiere screening set for Saturday at the Ray. Producers are Hayley Pappas and Brock Williams, with Bryn Mooser, Matt Ippolito, Marie Therese Guirgis, Adam Bardach and Alison Klayman executive producing. Elizabeth Schaeffer Brown is co-producing.

Check out the exclusive clip above.