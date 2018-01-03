Olivia Munn has been set to host the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards, which are set for January 11 at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica and airing on the CW.

The show, run by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association and in its 23rd edition, aired on A&E last year in December. TJ Miller had hosted the combined film and TV awards show the past two years.

Munn will preside over a show that will include a tribute to Gal Gadot, who will receive the #SeeHer Award presented by her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. The award recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the #SeeHer movement — to push boundaries on changing stereotypes and recognize the importance of accurately portraying women across the entertainment landscape. Viola Davis won the honor last year.

Among nominations this year, Fox Searchlight’s The Shape of Water led all films with 14 noms, while Netflix topped all networks.