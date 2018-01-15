Comedy Central has given the green light to You Up with Nikki Glaser, its first live daily morning show on SiriusXM’s Comedy Central Radio (channel 95) toplined by the comedian and television host. The network announced the show during its portion of the TCA winter press tour.

You Up with Nikki Glaser will premiere in February and will broadcast live every Monday through Thursday from 10 AM to noon ET / 7 AM to 9 AM PT with repeats throughout the week.

In the show, Glaser will team with her best friend and touring buddy, Tom Thakkar to expand on what they do in their comedy routines, including “oversharing about their personal lives, getting and giving perspective on dating and sex, dissecting pop culture, trying to understand the news, and making fun of whatever or whoever else deserves it,” according to the network’s description.

You Up with Nikki Glaser marks the second original show to launch on Comedy Central Radio following The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Dan Soder, a daily show which airs Monday through Thursday from 6 PM to 8 PM ET.