Ozark actress Jordana Spiro is marking her feature directorial debut with the film Night Comes On, which is making its world premiere in the NEXT section at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The pic follows Angel LaMere, who is released from juvenile detention on the eve of her 18th birthday. Haunted by her past, Angel embarks on a journey with her 10 year-old sister to avenge her mother’s death.

On her approach to the project, Spiro said “the overall process of the film started with me brainstorming for a while about wanting to create a story with a very strong female protagonist. Somebody who was going through something very complicated. I was volunteering with an organization called Peace4Kids, which is a foster youth organization and from there I learned way more than I ever understood about resiliency and I was interested in setting a film with those given circumstances.”

Spiro was joined at Deadline’s Sundance Studio, by stars Dominique Fishback (HBO’s The Deuce) and newcomer Tatum Hall, along with the film’s co-writer Angelica Nwandu, founder of popular Instagram account The Shade Room, who immediately connected with the characters’ journey. Nwandu shared that she “had formally been apart of Peace4Kids” and when [Spiro] approached her with the script, “it just matched up. So it wasn’t that it was my story per se, but it was just that there was so much commonality. “

To see more of the interview, check out the video above.

