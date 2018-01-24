Nielsen said it is now measuring Instagram as part of its Social Content Ratings, which also gauge Facebook and Twitter.

The company says its tools offer “the most comprehensive measure of program-related conversation in the industry.”

While programmers and advertisers alike still grouse about Nielsen numbers, the company has been working in recent years to address those concerns. One of its responses was the set of social ratings, which launched in 2016 as a way to track both organic and owned activity across social networks.

Fan interaction and social activity, the thinking goes, offer a more complete sense for brands and networks about the full experience of a given show.

“Every day, people come to Instagram to connect with and about their favorite TV shows and stars. We’re excited that Nielsen’s Social Content Ratings will now reflect the ongoing conversation about TV happening on the platform,” said Katie Faul, director of partnerships at Instagram.

“Networks are continuing to invest in social strategies to drive awareness and engagement around programs,” said Erika Faust, SVP Client Service, Nielsen Social. “Being able to provide both owned and organic analysis now gives clients and the industry a trusted source of syndicated measurement to understand the return on those investments and how they play a role in driving the overall social conversation about television.”

A testimonial was offered in the official press release about the Instagram addition by Jess D. Aguirre Jr., SVP of media research and consumer insights at Crown Media, parent of the Hallmark Channel. “Having insight into how fans are interacting and engaging organically with our networks’ unique programming and how our talent and program accounts are helping drive that engagement is critical to our overall social strategy,” he said. “With the addition of Instagram into Nielsen’s Social Content Ratings, we will now have an even deeper understanding of the share of voice our owned accounts have over three major social media platforms, allowing us to tailor our social media strategies by publisher.”