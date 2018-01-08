UPDATED with video: “We sat at a table and pledged allegiance to each other, and this is ours to share,” Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman said at tonight’s Golden Globes, accepting the first prize of the night for Best Actress in a Limited Series, while acknowledging co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz, whose joint talents made for one of the strongest limited series in recent memory. “The power of women…”

Nominated for 12 Golden Globes since 1992—and winning on the film side for The Hours, Moulin Rouge! and To Die For—Kidman was nominated at the Globes just last year for her turn as Sue Brierley in Garth Davis’ crowd-pleasing Lion. Kidman’s win tonight follows up her win at last year’s Emmys, for the same role in Jean-Marc Vallée’s critically acclaimed HBO series. Tonight, Kidman beat out The Sinner‘s Jessica Biel, Feud: Bette and Joan star Susan Sarandon and co-star Witherspoon in the Actress in a Limited Series category.

Thanking her mother, Janelle Kidman, for her sacrifices, as well as visionary director Vallée, Kidman noted her Big Little Lies character’s relevance when it comes to the ongoing conversation in Hollywood surrounding sexual assault and harassment. “This character I played represents something that’s at the center of our conversation: abuse,” said the actress, who also serves as an executive producer on the project. “I do believe and hope that we can elicit change.”

On Big Little Lies, Kidman plays Celeste Wright, a wife and mother of two who is constantly beaten down and terrorized at the hands of her unrelenting husband, Perry (Alexander Skarsgård).

In addition to Kidman and Witherspoon’s noms, Big Little Lies scored four others tonight—for Best Limited Series, and for the performances of Skarsgård, Woodley and Dern—following up on the show’s outsized success at the Emmys, where it won eight awards.