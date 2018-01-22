As Nicole Kidman continues to dominate awards shows with her role in HBO’s Big Little Lies, the actress used her acceptance speech not to sing her own praises, but to admire her fellow nominees and the trailblazing female actors who came before her.

Recovering from the flu and shaking off a character from a film she is working on, Kidman said, “I am here, and I am incredibly grateful.”

She added, “To receive this at this stage in my life is extraordinary — and in this time in the industry when these things are going on and for this role.”

She acknowledged her Big Little Lies co-stars/fellow nominees Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, along with her other competition in the Limited Series race, Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange from FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan.

“I revere you. I watched you and I learned from you,” she said. “And there are others: Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, Judy Davis, Isabelle Huppert, Shirley Maclaine, Judi Dench — the list is so long and there are so many names.”

She praised their work but celebrated them, saying, “How wonderful it is that our careers today can go beyond 40 years old.”

“Twenty years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives — but that’s not the case now,” Kidman said. “We have proven we are potent, powerful and viable. I beg that the industry stays behind us, because our stories are finally being told. This is only the beginning.”

“We have proven we can do this,” she added. “We can continue to do this but only with the support of this industry and that money and passion.”

Kidman also won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her role in Big Little Lies, which has been