Megyn Kelly landed the first TV interview with Scott Baio accuser Nicole Eggert Tuesday morning, where Eggert alleged her Charles in Charge co-star began “sexual touching and abuse” when she was 14, 15, 16 and 17:

“I was very young and it was shocking, a little,” she told Megyn Kelly Today’s studio audience [watch part 2 below].

“I had never experienced anything like that before either. So, he was playing not only on my emotions, but on my hormones and all of those things. The issue with him, is that he was our boss and he was also telling me, ‘You can’t telling anybody, this is illegal, I will go to jail, the show will be over, everyone will be sued. You will be out of a job, you will ruin everybody’s life.’

“It is scary and it’s imitating, especially when you are that young.”

Eggert claimed it “happened quite often, through the age of 16.”

“More than ten times; more like, probably, once a week. And then on set, there was just a lot of groping, a lot of fondling, a lot of pulling me on his lap, trying to sneak kisses in the back, which other cast members saw.”

Eggert first brought her accusations to Twitter, after she commented on a tweet referring to Baio’s support of Donald Trump: “Ask [Scott Baio] what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep.” This triggered a series of tweets where she claims she was molested by him from ages 14 to 17 and went into details about the alleged assaults.

Baio took to Twitter last Saturday, saying “her claims are 100% lies” before going to Facebook Live to make his case. He said they had a consensual relationship when Eggert was 18. In a 16-minute-plus video, Baio sat at a desk and went through a stack of documents (which are all posted on social media in their entirety). He also played clips of previous Eggert interviews Baio believes contradict her current claims. “The reason I’m doing Facebook Live is because no one can edit me,” he said. “This is the truth.”

After an ad break, the interview continued; she was joined by Lisa Bloom who said she had been brought in after Eggert received “bullying letters from [Baio’s] lawyer.”

Asked if she was a “willing participant” when she and Baio had sex, the actress responded, “I was a willing participant to an extent. There was a lot of manipulation that went into it. It wasn’t a hold-me-down-rape-me kind of situation. But I was 17.”

She addressed tape played by Baio in which she said she wanted to lose her virginity. “I was in the moment of the show” in which that interview was conducted,” she told Kelly. Eggert claimed Baio initiated that sexual encounter adding “he did not treat me well on set after it happened.”

When Eggert’s first claims against him came up, she was promoting her reality shows, Baio said in his Facebook defense presentation, adding he kept his “mouth shut” because they eventually go away. Eggert, Baio said, “just won’t let them go.”

On Megyn Kelly Today, Eggert responded: “What my truth is, is that I wasn’t ready to tell my story and for me it was always protecting the show and protecting that whole legacy that nothing happened there. That was my delusion and that was my cover-up always.”

Watch here: