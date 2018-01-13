Matthew Lesher is expanding his team at Insight, adding industry vet Nicole Cataldo as manager.

After nine years at Stone Manners Salners, Cataldo moves to Insight whose clients include Brian Cox (Super Troopers, Churchill), Torrey DeVitto (Chicago Med), Roland Buck III (The Long Road Home, The Week Of), Helene Joy (The Murdoch Mysteries), Meredith MacNeill (Baroness Von Sketch Show), Alice Moran (Crawford), Jonathan Wright (Awakening the Zodiac/director), and Anthony Nardolillo (Shine/director).