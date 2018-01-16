Nicky Jam: El Ganador, an authorized bio-series based on the life and career of the Latin music superstar, is set for a global premiere on Netflix. The scripted drama, from Endemol Shine Boomdog, will debut on Netflix everywhere except the U.S., where it will air first on Telemundo.

Nicky Jam: El Ganador began production in Medellin, Colombia this week. Starring the Reggaeton sensation himself, the 13-episode bio-series will tell the life story of award-winning Nicky Jam, a singer-songwriter, who has become a worldwide music phenomenon. The bio-series documents his humble and troubled start in Boston, to his downfall on the streets, to becoming the king of one of the most popular musical genres.

Acclaimed film and music video director Jessy Terrero helms the project. In the U.S., the show will be made available on Netflix after premiering on Telemundo.