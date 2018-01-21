The American Forces Network usually broadcasts American radio and television programming in Europe and other locations outside the U.S. But the NFL announced this morning that the AFN will keep going for both the Vikings/Eagles and Patriots/Jaguars games.

Even if the AFN had shut down, troops could still watch online streamed coverage of the games.

“Despite the government shutdown, (the department) determined the operational necessity of television and radio broadcasts constitutes them as essential activities,” chief Defense Department spokeswoman Dana White said. “We will continue to find solutions to support our troops at home and abroad.”