In a last-minute deal, overseas troops will be able to watch today’s NFL conference championships via the Armed Forces Network, which had its services suspended because of the government shutdown.
The American Forces Network usually broadcasts American radio and television programming in Europe and other locations outside the U.S. But the NFL announced this morning that the AFN will keep going for both the Vikings/Eagles and Patriots/Jaguars games.
Even if the AFN had shut down, troops could still watch online streamed coverage of the games.
“Despite the government shutdown, (the department) determined the operational necessity of television and radio broadcasts constitutes them as essential activities,” chief Defense Department spokeswoman Dana White said. “We will continue to find solutions to support our troops at home and abroad.”
The NFL also opened up GamePass to make sure there was an alternative for the troops provided by the league itself.