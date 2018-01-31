When The New York Times breaks the Pentagon Papers story only to watch a Best Picture-nominated film get made about The Washington Post‘s role in a saga that helped end the Vietnam War, you might think the newspaper could use some help in representing itself on the film and television front. The venerable newspaper has retained Anonymous Content to rep the film/TV rights to stories that originate in its pages.

The Times is riding high after being first to reveal the scope of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal. That was the result of months of battling litigators, and even former Mossad operatives, to tell a story that — along with The New Yorker article that closely followed — fueled the #MeToo movement and drove powerful scoundrels out of town and put others on their heels. Surely, there must be a movie in there somewhere.

“Our mission at the Times is to help people understand the world by creating the most ambitious and innovative journalism in the world,” assistant managing editor Sam Dolnick said. “Anonymous Content’s deep bench of talent, relationships and expertise will help bring the power of the Times to new audiences.”

For Anonymous, this comes after they brought over from UTA Howie Sanders and Kassie Evashevski, two lit agents with strong ties in publishing and on the ground floor of content creation.

“The New York Times is a treasure trove of incredible, original stories reported without fear or favor by some of the world’s best journalists,” Sanders and Evashevski said. “Our collaboration will push New York Times stories onto new screens and new platforms. The Times is a globally recognized source of original, fact-based reporting, and we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with this renowned institution.”