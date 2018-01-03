Even though it’s been days since the big ball dropped in Times Square, you couldn’t fault CNN executives for popping a few corks today. The news giant says New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen was its most-watched NYE special ever and was No. 1 among all cable nets in the late-Sunday/early Monday time slot.

CNN’s first NYE pairing of Cooper and Cohen topped its Cooper/Kathy Griffin programming from last year by 8% in total viewers (3.28M vs. 3.04M), according to Nielsen, up 1% among adults 25-54 (1.3M vs. 1.28M), and up 5% among adults 18-34 (471k vs. 449k).

The network also said its New Year’s Eve Live with Brooke Baldwin & Don Lemon from 12:30-1:05 AM also led cable news outlets, drawing nearly a million more viewers than Fox News (2.34 million vs. 1.36 million). MSNBC was third in the time slot with 251,000.

CNN won by a big margin for the full program block (8 PM-12:30 AM), with 2.23M viewers to Fox News’ 1.94M and MSNBC’s 65k viewers. That

Here is a breakdown of CNN’s live NYE specials since 2005: