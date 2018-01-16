J.J. Abrams is developing a new drama series via his Warner Bros. TV-based Bad Robot Productions banner, Deadline has confirmed.

Written by Abrams, the untitled project is said to center around a world’s battle against a monstrous, oppressive force. Abrams is executive producing with Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson. The project is currently being shopped with interest from multiple bidders.

Next up for the Fringe creator is psychological-horror drama series Castle Rock at Hulu, which he executive produces with Stephen King. His other recent TV credits include executive producer on HBO’s Westworld, Showtime’s Roadies, CBS’ Person of Interest and Hulu miniseries 11.22.63.

On the feature side, Abrams is next writing and directing Star Wars: Episode IX.