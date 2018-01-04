At the top of today’s Fox TCA session, president of entertainment Michael Thorn told the press: “We’re developing a new iteration of Prison Break. We’re really excited. We’ll be happy to share when we have more. We definitely have one in development.”

This is a change of course from what Fox mentioned back in May, that it had no immediate plans for the Paul Scheuring-created series.

Prison Break was brought back in April last year for a nine-episode run of what ostensibly was a fifth season. Prison Break was a solid performer in delayed viewing, versus Live+Same Day.