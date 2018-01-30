When the podcast 2 Dope Queens with Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams debuted, it immediately became a hit on the iTunes charts as it put the spotlight on female comedians, comedians of color, and LGBT comedians in an effort to represent people from different backgrounds. Now it is making its way to HBO as four themed, hourlong comedy specials with some “lit AF” guests including the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Jon Stewart and Uzo Aduba in addition to a diverse lineup of stand-ups.

Phoebe Robinson, right, with Jessica Williams on “2 Dope Queens” HBO

Robinson took a break from her “Cocoa Khaleesi” comedy throne to talk to the New Hollywood Podcast. The die-hard Felicity fan (she’s Team Ben, by the way), has appeared on Broad City, I Love Dick and Search Party. She also hosts the podcast “Sooo Many White Guys” and is the bestselling author of You Can’t Touch My Hair (And Other Things I Still Have to Explain). She’s next up in the Netflix comedy Ibiza with Gillian Jacobs and Vanessa Bayer.

Adorned in a Beyonce “Slay the Patriarchy” shirt and with a Pressed Juicery bottle in hand, Robinson discusses meeting her star-crossed podcaster Williams, what it was like adapting a stand-up comedy podcast into an HBO special, and the importance of respect and perspectives in comedy and in Hollywood.

Listen here: