Fox has slotted 9:30 PM Tuesday, April 10, for the premiere of the eight-episode seventh and final season of its comedy series New Girl. The final go-round will wrap with a one-hour finale at 9 PM Tuesday, May 15.

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether, the ensemble comedy takes a modern look at friendship and romance, as a group of five friends attempt to find their respective places in the world, while begrudgingly accepting the responsibilities of adulthood – with often hilarious results. The series stars Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone.

As the series’ sixth season came to a close, Jess (Deschanel) told Nick (Johnson) of her true feelings for him. Also, Winston (Morris) and Aly (guest star Nasim Pedrad) got engaged, and Cece (Simone) and Schmidt (Greenfield) received news that they are expecting. When the series returns for its final season, a three-year time jump will have occurred. Jess and Nick are happily together and returning from a whirlwind European book tour; stay-at-home dad Schmidt and working mom Cece are raising their daughter, Ruth; and Winston and Aly are married, with a child on the way.

In addition to Pedrad, the final season will feature the return of many of the series’ notable guest stars, including Damon Wayans Jr., Dermot Mulroney, David Walton, Nelson Franklin, Sam Richardson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Rob Reiner. JB Smoove and Tig Notaro also will make their series debuts in guest-starring roles.

New Girl has been an important show for Fox and sibling 20th TV: It was the network’s first big comedy hit in a long time, it became the first big SVOD sale of a current broadcast comedy series to Netflix for a reported $900,000 an episode and six seasons in continued to be Fox’s highest-rated comedy series. Over the course of its run, it has been nominated for five Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

New Girl is produced by Chernin Entertainment in association with 20th Century Fox Television. Meriwether, Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Jake Kasdan, Peter Chernin, Katherine Pope and Erin O’Malley are executive producers, with Meriwether, Baer and Finkel serving as co-showrunners/writers and Kasdan and O’Malley directing multiple episodes of the series.

