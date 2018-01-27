CNN debuted a new promo that flips its Facts First campaign.

This one features a banana.

More accurately, a banana peel.

“Some people might try to tell you that this an apple,” the voiceover artist says.

“It might even start as a joke.”

“But when they say it over and over and over again, and people start to believe it, it’s only a matter of time until someone gets hurt.”

The FBI last week arrested a Michigan man who phoned multiple threats to the cable news network’s Atlanta operation, saying he was heading there to “gun” them all down because they are “Fake News.”

CNN on Monday issued a statement saying, “We take any threats to CNN employees or workplaces, around the world, extremely seriously,” and “have been in touch with local and federal law enforcement throughout and have taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our people.”

Next night, CNN prime-time star Don Lemon blamed President Donald Trump on air for the death threats, saying, “This is what happens when the President of the United States, Donald Trump, repeatedly attacks members of the press simply for reporting facts he does not like.”

“Some very dangerous people are listening to you,” Lemon told Trump, and noted for viewers that POTUS had, once again, attacked CNN as “Fake News” just hours earlier, though he’s used it against other media outlets – including the New York Times on Friday.