Before the premiere of the her directorial debut drama, Never Goin’ Back, writer/director Augustine Frizzell stopped by Deadline’s Sundance Studio, along with stars Maia Mitchell and Cami Morrone.

The pic centers on best friends Angela (Mitchell) and Jessie (Morrone), high school dropouts working dead-end waitressing jobs. As they gear up for their dream vacation to sunny Galveston, Texas, a drug deal goes bad and their home is invaded and they have to serve a short stint in juvenile detention. They’ll have to use every bit of guile their perpetually buzzed teenage brains can muster as they try to get (relatively) rich quick while wandering suburban Dallas.

“It was inspired by actual events from my life when I was a teen,” said Frizzell on the origin of the film’s concept. “I just had some crazy times and I thought it make for a good story and it’s a good chance to focus on female friendship.”

The female friendship angle is also what stood out for the actors. “I read a lot of scripts where young women are kind of pinned against each other and it just gets so boring and so old,” said Mitchell. “I was excited to be a part of something that reflected the kind of friendships I have in my life that I’m proud of having.”

The pic also co-stars Saturday Night Live‘s Kyle Mooney, Joel Allen, Kendal Smith, and Matthew Holcomb.

