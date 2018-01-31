Netflix has given a 16-episode series order to The Prince of Peoria, a live-action multi-camera comedy from the Internet network’s Kids & Family division.

Written by Nick Stanton and Devin Bunje, creators of Disney XD’s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything, The Prince of Peoria has a Coming to America vibe for the younger set. When Emil, a 13-year-old prince from a wealthy island kingdom, travels to the U.S. to live incognito as an exchange student, he strikes up an unlikely friendship with Teddy, a fastidious, overachieving boy who is Emil’s total opposite.

Stanton and Bunje serve as showrunners. They executive produce the series with Sharla Sumpter Bridgett (Disney Channel’s Sonny with a Chance). Netflix is the studio

The Prince of Peoria follows in the footsteps of Alexa & Katie, which just got a March premiere date, adding a male buddy comedy dynamic to the female-centric Alexa & Katie, the first multi-camera comedy series produced by Netflix. The Internet network’s highest-profile shows in the genre — Fuller House, The Ranch, One Day at a Time and Disjointed — have come from outside studios.

With Alexa & Katie and The Prince of Peoria, Netflix is looking to build a slate of homegrown sitcoms for young viewers, traditionally catered to by the likes of Disney, Disney XD, Nickelodeon and, to some extent, Freeform.

Related2018 Netflix Series Orders