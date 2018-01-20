Netflix’s The Crown is reportedly targeting Paul Bettany to play Prince Philip for its season three series.

The British star, who also will appear in the films Solo: A Star Wars Story and Avengers: Infinity War later this year, would replace Matt Smith, who played the role in the first two seasons.

Netflix had no comment, but sources confirmed the negotiations.This is the third change planned for the cast of The Crown. Earlier, Olivia Colman was confirmed to take over the role of Elizabeth from Claire Foy, and Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret, replacing Vanessa Kirby.

Show creator Peter Morgan has long stated that the casting changes were planned and designed to show the characters as they aged. Left Bank produces the show with executive producers Andy Harries and Suzanne Mackie, the latter two allegedly spearheading the Bettany talks.