Netflix will premiere a series of 15-minute stand-up specials featuring up-and-coming comics in 2018.

The specials will be taped in February at Atlanta’s historic Terminal West venue, with each comic taking the mic for a 15-minute solo set. The yet-to-be titled specials will feature stand-up comics including Aisling Bea, Michelle Buteau, Tim Dillon, JR De Guzman, Sabrina Jalees, Janelle James, Sam Jay, Josh Johnson, Ian Karmel, Jak Knight, Matteo Lane, Max Silvestri, Taylor Tomlinson, Phil Wang, Emma Willmann, and Kate Willett.

The move furthers Netflix’s commitment to stand-up comedy. Last year, the internet TV network released a half-hour series called The Standups and has premiered several stand-up specials with A list comedians including Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld and Ricky Gervais. Netflix most recently bought the rights to Gervais’ next stand-up show. A premiere date has not yet been set.