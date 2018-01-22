EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has given an eight-episode order to Unbelievable, a limited series from Erin Brockovich writer Susannah Grant, CBS TV Studios, studio-based producers Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly (Masters of Sex, Elementary) as well as Katie Couric.

Co-written by Grant, who will serve as showrunner, Michael Chabon (John Carter) & Ayelet Waldman (Applebaum), Unbelievable is based on The Marshall Project and ProPublica Pulitzer Prize-winning December 2015 article, An Unbelievable Story of Rape, written by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, and the This American Life radio episode about the same case, “Anatomy of Doubt.” It tells the true story of Marie, a teenager who was charged with lying about having been raped, and the two female detectives who followed a twisting path to arrive at the truth.

Grant, Chabon, Waldman, Timberman, Beverly and Couric executive produce. Timberman & Beverly and Couric had been independently pursuing the rights to An Unbelievable Story of Rape and decided to join forces on the project.

Unbelievable reunites Grants with Timberman/Beverly and CBS Studios after she created and executive producing the CBS drama series A Gifted Man for them. It marks Timberman/Beverly’s first series at Netflix. It is CBS Studios’ second show at the streaming network, joining American Vandal.