Netflix said today that it will join the Internet Association’s efforts to preserve net neutrality.

The dominant streaming service used Twitter to announce that it would join as an intervener in a judicial action to preserve the open Internet, telling the FCC, “We will see you in court.””

In 2018, the Internet is united in defense of #NetNeutrality. As for the FCC, we will see you in court. https://t.co/Ucf4H1xhne — Netflix US (@netflix) January 5, 2018

The trade association, whose members include some of world’s leading Internet companies, plans to take legal action challenging the Federal Communications Commission’s repeal of the net neutrality rules put into place by the Obama Administration.

This is the latest salvo in the contentious debate over net neutrality. Attorneys general from across the country plan to file a legal challenge to the FCC’s decision, and individual companies including crafts marketplace Etsy have discussed plans to sue to block the FCC’s Restoring Internet Freedom order.

The new FCC rules — which wipe out past bans on blocking websites, slowing access or charging a toll for higher-quality service or access to certain types of content — must first undergo a number of procedural hurdles that would precede legal challenge.