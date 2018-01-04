Dunkirk, Get Out, Darkest Hour and Star Wars: The Last Jedi are among the film nominees for the Art Directors Guild’s 22nd annual Excellence in Production Design Awards.

Winners will be honored January 27 in the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland.

Nominations are spread across three film categories (for contemporary, period and fantasy), animated features, TV, commercials and music videos, so unlike other awards it is impossible to identify a single “leading” nominee among films. The TV nominations were dominated by Netflix.

Here is the full list of nominated titles and production designers:

PERIOD FILM

Darkest Hour — Sarah Greenwood

Dunkirk — Nathan Crowley

Murder on the Orient Express — Jim Clay

The Post — Rick Carter

The Shape of Water — Paul Denham Austerberry

FANTASY FILM

Beauty and the Beast — Sarah Greenwood

Blade Runner 2049 — Dennis Gassner

Star Wars: The Last Jedi — Rick Heinrichs

War for the Planet of the Apes — James Chinlund

Wonder Woman — Aline Bonetto

CONTEMPORARY FILM

Downsizing — Stefania Cella

Get Out — Rusty Smith

Lady Bird — Chris Jones

Logan — François Audouy

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Inbal Weinberg

ANIMATED FILM

Cars 3 — William Cone, Jay Shuster

Coco — Harley Jessup

Despicable Me 3 — Olivier Adam (art director)

The Lego Batman Movie — Grant Freckelton

Loving Vincent — Matthew Button

TELEVISION

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix): “The Bad Beginning: Part One,” “The Reptile Room: Part One,” “The Wide Window: Part One” — Bo Welch

The Crown (Netflix): “A Company of Men,” “Beryl,” “Dear Mrs. Kennedy” — Martin Childs

Game of Thrones (HBO): “Dragonstone,” “The Queen`s Justice,” “Eastwatch” — Deborah Riley

Mindhunter (Netflix): “S1:E1,” “S1:E4,” “S1:E9” — Steve Arnold

Stranger Things (Netflix): “Chapter Six: The Spy,” “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer,” “Chapter Nine: The Gate” — Chris Trujillo

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

American Gods (Starz): “The Bone Orchard,” “The Secret of Spoons,” “Head Full of Snow” — Patti Podesta

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu): “Pilot, Offred,” “Birth Day,” “Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum” — Julie Berghoff

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu): “The Bridge” — Andrew Stearn

Mr. Robot (USA): “eps3.0_power-saver-mode.h,” “eps3.1_undo.gz,” “eps3.2_legacy.so” — Anastasia White

Twin Peaks (Showtime): “Ep. 1: Part 1,” “Ep. 8: Part 8,” “Ep. 15: Part 15” — Ruth De Jong

Television Movie or Limited Series

American Horror Story: Cult (FX): “Election Night,” “Winter of Our Discontent” — Jeff Mossa

Big Little Lies (HBO): “Somebody`s Dead,” “Living the Dream,” “You Get What You Need” — John Paino

Black Mirror (Netflix): “USS Callister” — Joel Collins

Fargo (FX): “The Narrow Escape Problem,” “The Law of Inevitability,” “Who Rules the Land of Denial?” — Elisabeth Williams

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX): “Pilot,” “And the Winner is…,” “You Mean All This Time We Could Have Been Friends?” — Judy Becker

Half-Hour Single-Camera Series

Future Man (Hulu): “Pandora’s Mailbox,” “Beyond The Truffledome,” “A Date With Destiny” — Jessica Kender

Glow (Netflix): “Pilot,” “The Wrath of Kuntar,” “The Dusty Spur” — Todd Fjelsted

Master of None (Netflix) “Le Nozze,” “Thanksgiving,” “Amarsi Un Po” — Amy Williams

Silicon Valley (HBO): “Hooli-Con,” “Server Error” — Richard Toyon

Veep (HBO): “Omaha” — Jim Gloster

Multi-Camera Series

9JKL (CBS): “Pilot,” “Lovers Getaway,” “Set Visit” — Stephan Olson

The Big Bang Theory (CBS): “The Romance Recalibration,” “The Separation Agitation,” “The Explosion Implosion” — John Shaffner

The Ranch (Netflix): “My Best Friend,” “Last Dollar (Fly Away),” “Wrapped Up in You” — John Shaffner

Superior Donuts (CBS): “Pilot,” “Crime Time,” “Arthur`s Day Off” — Stephan Olson

Will & Grace (NBC): “Eleven Years Later,” “A Gay Olde Christmas” — Glenda Rovello

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial

Apple: “Bulbs” — James Chinlund

Chanel: “Gabrielle” — Shane Valentino

Katy Perry: “Bon Appétit” — Natalie Groce

Nike: “Equality” — Ruth De Jong

Star Wars Battlefront II: “Rivalry / PS4” — Jason Edmonds

Variety or Competition Series/Awards or Event Special

Bill Nye Saves the World (Netflix): “Earth Is A Hot Mess” — James Pearse Connelly

Golden Globe Awards (NBC): “74th Annual” — Brian Stonestreet

Portlandia (IFC): “Portland Secedes,” “Ants,” “Fred`s Cell Phone Company” — Schuyler Telleen

Saturday Night Live (NBC): “Aziz Ansari and Big Sean,” “Alec Baldwin and Ed Sheeran,” “Larry David and Miley Cyrus” — Keith Ian Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph DeTullo

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Starring Lady Gaga (Fox) — Bruce Rodgers

At the January 27 gala, as previously announced, special honors will go to Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy, animation filmmakers Ron Clements and John Musker, International IATSE president Matthew Loeb, production designer Michael Baugh.

Lifetime Achievement awards will also go to Norm Newberry, James Murakami, John Miffitt, Martin Kline. Sir Ken Adam and Tyrus Wong will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame.