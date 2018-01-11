Despite the FCC’s decision to repeal net neutrality, California is moving ahead with legislation that would keep an open Internet alive – at least in the Golden State. The California Consumer Protection and Net Neutrality Act of 2018 (SB 460) passed a Senate hearing today to advance it through the state Legislature.

The move was praised by the WGA West, which has opposed the federal government’s efforts to roll back net neutrality:

WGA West “California legislators have taken an important step toward protecting the open Internet. Despite the national outcry, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has maneuvered control of the Internet into the hands of corporate gatekeepers. Fortunately we have elected leaders who believe it is their job to protect consumers and serve the public interest. State action is needed because an open Internet is vital to the entertainment and tech industries that fuel our economy. Net neutrality rules are necessary to protect Californians’ access to the online content and services of their choice, especially when almost 70% of the population has only one option for high-speed wired broadband. If Washington continues to turn its back on consumers and content creators, it’s up to California to take the lead.”

Similar legislation is pending in Ohio, with other states likely to follow.