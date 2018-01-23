NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment has hired former BET programming exec Chika Chukudebelu as Vice President, Programming & Diversity.

In her new role, Chukudebelu will be responsible for driving diversity strategies with a focus on growing talent and bringing new and creative voices to the company’s portfolio. Additionally, she’ll partner on the Diversity & Inclusion team to plan, execute and expand Cable Entertainment’s diversity programs.

Chukudebelu moves to NBCU Cable from BET where she most recently served as director of original scripted programming, where she was charged with projects including Hit the Floor, Being Mary Jane and Rebel. She also oversaw the network’s Film Festival initiative.

Chukudebelu also previously worked at Killer Films, Starbucks Entertainment and CAA.