NBC has used its Golden Globes telecast as a platform to plug a range of its programming, but its promo for the live Jesus Christ Superstar concert event on Easter Sunday sent a jolt of energy through social media.

The short clip (see it below), which heralded Sarah Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, with John Legend as Jesus and Alice Cooper as King Herod, got straight to the point. As with other recent live musical broadcasts, there’s no footage to lean on, obviously. But the reminder of the special event’s approach seemed to be enough incentive for people to express their anticipation.

Jesus Christ Superstar is a 1970 rock musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Weber and lyrics by Tim Rice. Because it is sung through and has no spoken dialogue, it lends itself to concert treatment. NBC will likely flesh out casting and details in the three-plus months to come.

Here is the clip:

Here is some of the Twitter reaction:

THEYRE DOING JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE WITH ALICE COOPER AND OH MY GOD I NEVER IMAGINED MY LOVE OF MUSICALS AND WEIRDASS METAL WOULD BE STATISFIED IN ONE MAGICAL LIVE TV EVENT — Erica Steiner (@SendARavenPlz) January 8, 2018

Ad for Jesus Christ Superstar Live with John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and ALICE COOPER just made 14-year-old me gasp with delight #goldenglobes2018 — Sue Fulton (@suefulton) January 8, 2018