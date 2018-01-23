NBC has given a pilot order to another drama, The Enemy Within, from Gotham executive producer Ken Woodruff, NBC executive-turned-producer Vernon Sanders and Universal TV.

Written and executive produced by Woodruff, The Enemy Within is a character-driven investigative thriller set in the world of counterintelligence. It focuses on former CIA agent Erica Wolfe, the most notorious traitor in modern history and most hated woman in America, who is brought out of a federal supermax prison by the FBI to help stop some of the most dangerous acts of espionage threatening the United States today.

NBCU

This marks the first pilot order for veteran NBC executive Sanders who in November exited his post as EVP Current Programming at the network to become a producer with an exclusive overall producing deal at Universal TV. He also is a producer on the Amazing Stories anthology series reboot for Apple, which Uni TV is producing with Amblin TV.

Woodruff has served as writer/producer on Gotham for the Fox’s series’ first three seasons, and is currently a writer on NBC/Uni TV’s Reverie.

The Enemy Within is NBC’s fifth drama pilot order this season, joining procedural In Between Lives, the serialized apartment building ensemble The Village, from writer Mike Daniels, an untitled Bellevue hospital drama from David Schulner and Peter Horton and a Bad Boys offshoot starring Gabrielle Union.