NBC has given a pilot order to an untitled Bellevue hospital hourlong drama from David Schulner, Peter Horton and Universal TV. The project, fka Bellevue, was originally bought by the network in September with a put pilot commitment.

Written by Schulner, the Bellevue drama is produced by Dr. Eric Manheimer, MD, the former medical director at New York City’s Bellevue Hospital and author of the memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital which inspired the series.

The character-driven medical drama follows the new director of Bellevue Hospital, whose maverick approach disrupts the status quo while always prioritizing patient care. Located in Manhattan, Bellevue is the only hospital in the world that has the capability to treat Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers Island and the President of the United States all under one roof.

Schulner and Horton executive produce for Universal TV where both are under overall deals. Horton is set to direct.

Schulner previously created another medical drama for NBC and Uni TV, Do No Harm. He also worked on NBC’s medical drama Trauma and most recently redeveloped and executive produced the network’s Wizard Of Oz-themed drama Emerald City.

NBC has one medical drama series on the air, Chicago Med, which is entering its third season.

Universal TV (then UMS) previously developed a medical drama set at the oldest public hospital in the United States seven years ago. Weekends at Bellevue, which went to pilot at Fox, also was based on a book, Dr. Julie Holland’s memoir about her stint as the weekend physician in charge of the psychiatric emergency room.

NBC is well ahead of the pack with three pilot orders so far == all on the drama side — a medical, a crime and a character-based one-hours.