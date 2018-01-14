A two-part original series is being produced by NBC Olympics to preview the upcoming Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea. Go For The Gold and Meet Team USA will be streamed via Netflix starting Jan. 15 and available through Feb. 25, when the games conclude.

The coverage will serve as an introduction to audiences on the athletes and storylines that will be covered during the 2,400 hours of coverage planed for the XXIII Olympic Winter Games. Among the featured are Olympic medalists Shaun White, Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn, among others.

NBC Sports’ Carolyn Manno will host both programs. NBC’s primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics begins Thursday, Feb. 8.