NBC News is firming up its plans for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The network’s coverage of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games kicks off Thursday, February 8, one day before the Opening Ceremony. With special editions of Today and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, NBC News will feature exclusive interviews with medal-winning athletes and emerging stars of the Winter Games. Additionally, NBC News correspondents will report from around the region on key issues facing the Pyeongchang Games, including security and the impact of rising tensions on the Peninsula.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will co-anchor Today live from Pyeongchang, starting Monday, February 12, from 7 AM to 9 AM ET. Guthrie, covering her third Olympics, and Kotb, marking her fifth, will be joined by Al Roker, Natalie Morales, Willie Geist, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer. From the Gangneung Coastal Cluster, Today will broadcast through Friday, February 23 from the portable Olympic Pavilion previously used in Athens, Torino, Beijing, London, Sochi and Rio.

Network news coverage begins with NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Thursday, February 8 from the Pyeongchang Mountain Cluster. Marking his ninth Olympics for the network, Holt will anchor each night, including weekends, through Friday, February 16.

Correspondents contributing to the network’s coverage in South Korea include Miguel Almaguer, Richard Engel, Joe Fryer, Stephanie Gosk, Gadi Schwartz, Keir Simmons, Kate Snow and Anne Thompson. NBC News Digital will provide coverage of the Pyeongchang Games with original stories and video, available at NBCNews.com/Olympics, including on-the-ground reporting from Erik Ortiz. Additionally, Schwartz will report for Stay Tuned, exclusively on Snapchat.

Megyn Kelly will host Megyn Kelly Today at 9 AM ET, featuring special coverage of the Winter Games and interviews with athletes stateside, and Kathie Lee Gifford will be joined by Jenna Bush Hager to co-host the 10 AM ET hour of Today live from New York. Both shows will broadcast in front of an audience in Studio 6A. On Sundays, Meet the Press with Chuck Todd will continue its regular schedule, and Dateline will be preempted for the duration of the Olympics.

NBC’s live primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics begins Thursday, February 8.