NBC has ordered a second drama pilot, In Between Lives. It comes from Madam Secretary co-executive producer Moira Kirland, Heyday Television — the joint venture of Harry Potter and Paddington producer David Heyman and NBCUniversal International Studios — and Universal Television.

Written by Kirland, In Between Lives centers on a mysterious young woman who reluctantly uses her gift of clairvoyance to help a veteran LAPD detective and a damaged ex-FBI outsider solve the most unnerving and challenging cases the city encounters. This eerie ability also opens the door for her to see and talk to the dead, who are seeking help for unresolved problems, whether she likes it or not.

Kirland, who worked as a co-executive producer on the similarly-themed NBC/CBS drama series Medium, executive produces with Heyman and Heyday TV’s U.S. head of production Nancy Cotton.

Kirland’s TV series credits also include Castle, Arrow and Hawaii Five-0.

The more procedural In Between Lives joins NBC’s first drama pilot this season, the serialized apartment building ensemble The Village, from writer Mike Daniels and Uni TV.