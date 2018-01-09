Branded content and product integration are commonplace in the TV business, but a partnership between NBC and State Farm is taking such collaborations into new creative territory.

A multi-platform campaign will revolve around three State Farm ads that the companies say will be “filmed in the style of” the NBC juggernaut This Is Us. Starting with tonight’s episode, the branded segments will air during the broadcasts of three different episodes of the show. Complementary digital content will be published by BuzzFeed and Vox Media, in which NBCUniversal is an investor.

An announcement of the partnership describes the three video segments as “contextually relevant” creations of NBC’s Creative Partnerships division. They will use the flashback and flash-forward technique that has become a hallmark of the drama, aiming to “create a natural connection for consumers,” the announcement said.

“As we continue to evolve the consumer experience with our programs and advertising, we knew that the contextual connection and tone of This Is Us with the iconic State Farm brand would resonate with audiences,” said Mark Marshall, executive VP of NBCU’s entertainment sales group. “We’re excited to use the powerful This Is Us storytelling to showcase State Farm messaging to multiple generations of viewers.”

NBC and State Farm will also encourage fans of the show to submit photos of special items that have been a part of their own family lore using a co-branded hashtag. The show’s official Twitter handle will also post images of meaningful items from the Pearsons’ world.

“Throughout our history, State Farm has used storytelling to tell its brand story through advertising,” said Ed Gold, advertising director of State Farm. “Collaborating with NBC and This Is Us elevates the emotion of our storytelling and allows us to reach the show’s highly devoted audience.”

OMD is State Farm’s media agency of record and The Marketing Arm is its entertainment creative agency of record.