EXCLUSIVE: Elevation Pictures EVP and General Manager Naveen Prasad is stepping down from his posts to launch Impossible Objects in partnership with the Canadian producer/distributor. The new venture will focus primarily on packaging and producing features and television. Under a multi-year output deal, Elevation will acquire and serve as Canadian distributor of the film slate. Elevation has also signed a first-look development pact for all of Impossible Objects’ TV projects.

In addition, writer/director/producer Jamie M Dagg has joined Prasad at Impossible as a partner and producer. Prasad will continue with Elevation as Strategic Consultant and the new company will be based out of Elevation’s corporate office in Toronto.

Elevation

Prasad joined Elevation in 2014 to oversee the company’s overall distribution and production activities including the release of such films as The Imitation Game, Room, Moonlight, Hacksaw Ridge and The Big Sick as well as recent Golden Globe nominees Lady Bird, The Disaster Artist, The Florida Project and The Breadwinner. While at Elevation, Prasad negotiated a landmark production deal for Between, the first Canadian Netflix Original. His exec producing credits include Between and Long Time Running. Prior to Elevation, Prasad held senior executive roles at both Alliance Films and eOne.

”Naveen has been an instrumental part of Elevation’s success since our launch four years ago and will remain a valued adviser. He’s both a great entrepreneur and tastemaker so we are also thrilled that we will continue to work together through our new partnership with Impossible Objects and we look forward to their upcoming projects,” says Laurie May, Co-President of Elevation Pictures.

Prasad calls it a “privilege” to “have had a hand in building Elevation into a premiere entertainment company.”

Of Impossible Objects, he adds, “I’ve been wanting to shift more of my focus towards content creation for some time now so I’m thrilled to be able to do it with Elevation’s support. I’m also excited to be launching Impossible Objects with Jamie Dagg, one of the finest creatives I know, who will bring his considerable experience to support all the projects we look to package, produce and represent.”

Elevation

Dagg’s first short, Waiting, premiered in Toronto in 2005 and was also selected for TIFF’s 2006 Short Film Showcase. His second short, Sunday, also premiered at the festival in 2008 as did his first feature, River in 2015. It won the Canadian Screen Award for Best First Feature Film and the Borsos Awards for Best Canadian Feature, Best Director and Best Screenplay. Dagg’s second feature, Sweet Virginia, premiered at TriBeCa and was released in the U.S. by IFC last year. He’s repped by WME and Grandview.

Dagg says, “In addition to being a home where I can continue to develop my own projects as a filmmaker, I’m equally excited to build Impossible Objects as a creative hub where Naveen and I will be able to collaborate with other filmmakers as we build out a diverse slate for both the domestic and international market. To have also secured a partnership with Elevation, whose own slate is one that I’ve continually admired, is a great vote of confidence.”

Prasad was a producer on Dagg’s Waiting and exec produced River.