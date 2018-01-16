Native America, a four-part series will premiere in the fall on PBS, CEO Paula Kerger announced Tuesday morning at TCA.

The series will weave history and science with living indigenous traditions, to look at massive ancient cities connected by social networks spanning two continents, with unique and sophisticated systems of science, art and writing, PBS described.

PBS said recent discoveries informed by Native American oral histories have produced “new perspective” on North and South America that ancient people across these two continents may have been part of a single interconnected world. The series was made with the active participation of Native-American communities and often shot on location.

The series highlights Native-American traditions and follows field archaeologists who use multispectral imaging and DNA analysis, venture into Amazonian caves containing the Americas’ earliest art and interactive solar calendar, explore a massive tunnel beneath a pyramid at the center of one of the hemisphere’s largest ancient cities, and maps the heavens in celestially aligned cities.

Narrated by Robbie Robertson, Mohawk and co-founder of The Band, Native America is executive produced and directed by Gary Glassman for Providence Pictures, which has produced programs for PBS, Discovery, History, National Geographic, BBC, and Arte.