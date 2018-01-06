Refresh for updates The National Society of Film Critics has named Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) best actor, Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, Maudie) best actress, Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird) best supporting actress and Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project) best supporting actor in the society’s annual awards, currently underway in New York.

The selection of the 2018 awards are being announced by society chair Justin Chang from New York’s Film Society of Lincoln Center. The group has dedicated this year’s awards to film critic and historian Richard Schickel, author of 37 books and director of 37 documentaries, and a founding member of the Society.

Forty-four of 59 members are voting today: 17 at the meeting in New York, 4 at a satellite meeting in Los Angeles, 7 in other cities nationwide, and 16 by proxy.

Here is the winner’s list, with runners-up and vote tallies, so far:

BEST SCREENPLAY: Greta Gerwig, LADY BIRD (50)

Runners-up:

Jordan Peele, GET OUT (49)

Paul Thomas Anderson, PHANTOM THREAD (31)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Roger Deakins, BLADE RUNNER 2049 (40)

Runners-up:

Hoyte van Hoytema, DUNKIRK (39)

Alexis Zabe, THE FLORIDA PROJECT (36)

BEST ACTRESS: Sally Hawkins, THE SHAPE OF WATER and MAUDIE (49)

Runners-up:

2. Saoirse Ronan, LADY BIRD (44)

3. Cynthia Nixon, A QUIET PASSION, and Frances McDormand, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI (24)

BEST ACTOR: Daniel Kaluuya, GET OUT (44)

Runners-up:

2. Daniel Day-Lewis, PHANTOM THREAD (34)

3. Timothée Chalamet, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME (24)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Laurie Metcalf, LADY BIRD (74)

Runners-up:

2. Lesley Manville, PHANTOM THREAD (36)

3. Allison Janney, I, TONYA (24)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Willem Dafoe, THE FLORIDA PROJECT (62)

Runners-up:

2. Michael Stuhlbarg, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, THE SHAPE OF WATER and THE POST (25)

3. Sam Rockwell, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI (23)