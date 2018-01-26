The National Film and Television School is to receive the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award at this year’s British Academy Film Awards. The school, which has taught students including Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them director David Yates, Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park and Suffragette director Sarah Gavron, join the likes of Mike Leigh, Kenneth Branagh and Tony Scott in picking up the award.

Last year, cinema chain Curzon picked up the award, which has also gone to firms including Working Title Films and BBC Films in the past. The awards taken place on 18 February at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Marc Samuelson, Chair of BAFTA’s Film Committee, said: “I am thrilled that the National Film and Television School will receive this honor. The NFTS provides a fantastic training ground for the next generation of creative talent – each year many of BAFTA’s talented scholarship recipients receive their training at the school, and an overwhelming number of its students and alumni go on to become BAFTA-winners and household names. The NFTS is a truly integral part of our industry, and is hugely deserving of this award.”

Dr Jonathan Wardle, Director of NFTS, added: “This award is a huge honor. For almost five decades the NFTS has trained and educated people who go on to power British cinema. Our graduates have been responsible for some of British film and television’s greatest moments in recent years. With the generous support from our donors and the wider British film, television and games industries, we will continue to provide the people that ensure the UK remains at the forefront of the creative industries globally for years to come.”