Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman is set to host Saturday Night Live on February 3. This marks Portman’s second time in the driver’s seat as host of the late-night sketch show.

The timing of Portman’s SNL hosting duties are in line with the upcoming February 23 release of Paramount’s Annihilation. Portman stars in the Alex Garland-directed sci-fi thriller alongside Tessa Thompson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, and Oscar Isaac. Portman plays a grieving biologist who signs on for a secret expedition into alien territory. The film is a follow-up to Garland’s critically acclaimed Ex-Machina.

Pop artist Dua Lipa will join Portman as the musical guest for the first time. The critically acclaimed artist’s self-titled debut album continues to top the charts since its release in 2017. Her global smash single “New Rules” has gone double platinum in the U.S. where it is currently top 5 on the Top 40 chart.

Portman hosted SNL in 2006. Her Digital Short, “Natalie’s Rap” was an unlikely bit where she stripped her good girl image with a foul-mouthed, drug-infused “gangsta rap” video with the Lonely Island crew that went viral before viral was a thing.