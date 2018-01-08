Natalie Portman got in a not-so-subtle jab at the lack of female representation in the Best Director category last night at the Golden Globes, and social media was quick to react.

While presenting the nominees alongside filmmaker Ron Howard, Portman noted, quite pointedly, that all of the nominees were men.

“Here are the all-male nominees,” she said as the names of Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Steven Spielberg (The Post), Ridley Scott (All the Money in the World) and the eventual winner Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water). She did not mention it but was likely thinking the omission of Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird and Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman).

The moment sparked quick reaction on Twitter. Here are a couple of examples: