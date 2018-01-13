Nat Geo Wild unveiled three new natural history limited series and two specials at TCA today. “As the only network that is 100% dedicated to celebrating animals and wild places, we take great pride in consistently bringing our viewers powerful and awe-inspiring wildlife specials and series,” said Geoff Daniels, executive vice president and general manager of Nat Geo Wild.

“Nat Geo Wild captivates audiences by showcasing jaw-dropping landscapes and animals, and this wildly entertaining natural history slate upholds our unparalleled reputation for wildlife programming.”

Here is Nat Geo Wild’s Spring slate of new limited series, with descriptions:

AMERICA’S WILD FRONTIER

New Series Premieres Friday, March 2 at 8/7c

From the Great Valley of Appalachia and the Badlands of South Dakota to the ice sheets in the Land of Lakes, explore the dramatic landscapes of the great frontier and the wildlife that continues to thrive in America’s heartland. Renowned for some of the most beautiful, wild scenery in the world, the five-part series’ showcases a diverse cast of characters that includes bears, bison, beavers, weasels, wood ducks, and wild horses. Whether it’s among flooded waterways or down on the farm, America’s Wild Frontier reveals that life in the heartland is often fraught with risk and danger for both people and animals alike.

THE MIGHTY NORTHWEST

New Series Premieres in April 2018

Home to the tallest trees on earth, the last of America’s big glaciers, and a string of towering volcanoes, America’s Pacific Northwest is one of the nation’s most intriguing and mesmerizing natural wonders. In this five-part series, discover the epic meeting of land and sea that attracts some of the biggest marine life on the planet, traverse the Redwood forest—home to an incredible diversity of animals and the tallest living beings on earth, and trek the iconic Rocky Mountains where wildlife thrives despite the harsh climate and steep elevation.

WILD RUSSIA

New Series Premieres in June 2018

Wild Russia is a stunning adventure across Russia’s unique terrain that extends across 12 time zones with contrasting environments. Celebrate Russia’s most mysterious locations and iconic wildlife in this landmark four-part series that takes you on a journey through the wetlands of the Kamchatka Peninsula, the crystal clear waters of Lake Baikal—the oldest and deepest lake in the world, the icy and pristine landscapes of Siberia, and a little-visited corner of the globe—the Russian Far East. Experience intimate encounters with the incredible species within this expansive country including brown bears, the Baika seal, the Siberian lynx, leopords, tigers and an abundance of bird and fish species.

Other Nat Geo Wild specials announced included:

SYMPHONY FOR OUR WORLD

Premieres commercial-free on Sunday, April 22, and globally in 140 countries.

This Earth Day, Nat Geo WILD embarks on a symphonic celebration of the beauty of our planet in a new television event Symphony for Our World. The hourlong special combines stunning National Geographic natural history footage with an original symphony created by Emmy- and BAFTA-nominated Bleeding Fingers Music, bringing viewers on a breathtaking musical journey through some of the world’s most incredible wildlife spectacles.

WILD FROM THE RED CARPET

Premieres Sunday, March 4, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Nat Geo WILD, With Streaming Simulcast on Time Inc.’s PeopleTV

Nat Geo Wild is rolling out the red carpet at this year’s Pawscars Awards to celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night, in Nat Geo WILD From the Red Carpet. Tune in for a wild night of lights, cameras, catty comments and fashion faux-paws as the world’s most famous celebrities flock to tinseltown.

Produced and hosted by veteran red carpet host and pop culture expert Ross Mathews and co-hosted by animal-loving television personality Sarina Morales, Nat Geo WILD From the Red Carpet will feature exclusive interviews with some of the world’s biggest celebrities, like Meryl Sheep, Jimmy Kibble, Cat Damon, Cobra Winfrey, Sloth Rogen, KangaRooney Mara, Bunnifer Lawrence and more.